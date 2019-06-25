Channels

The Liaoning, China’s only active aircraft carrier, pictured during an exercise in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait

  • Strike group sails through sensitive waters, with self-ruled island’s military keeping a close watch on ships’ movements
  • Both US and mainland China have been active in strategically sensitive waters in recent months
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:00pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:11pm, 25 Jun, 2019

The Liaoning, China's only active aircraft carrier, pictured during an exercise in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Reuters
Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Chinese defence chief warns US not to underestimate Beijing on Taiwan during Singapore security forum

  • Wei Fenghe meets US counterpart Patrick Shanahan on sidelines of regional security forum in Singapore, with both sides describing talks as ‘constructive’
  • They also discussed North Korea, reaffirming their commitment to denuclearisation and stability on the Korean peninsula
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 12:00am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:57am, 1 Jun, 2019

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AP
