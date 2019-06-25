The Liaoning, China’s only active aircraft carrier, pictured during an exercise in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Reuters
China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait
- Strike group sails through sensitive waters, with self-ruled island’s military keeping a close watch on ships’ movements
- Both US and mainland China have been active in strategically sensitive waters in recent months
Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan meets Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AP
Chinese defence chief warns US not to underestimate Beijing on Taiwan during Singapore security forum
- Wei Fenghe meets US counterpart Patrick Shanahan on sidelines of regional security forum in Singapore, with both sides describing talks as ‘constructive’
- They also discussed North Korea, reaffirming their commitment to denuclearisation and stability on the Korean peninsula
