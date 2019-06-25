Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Xi Jinping and former PLA chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui ahead of a meeting in Beijing in 2017. Fang was jailed for life in February for taking bribes. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s military demotes over 70 senior officers ‘for bribing Fang Fenghui’

  • At least one general and two lieutenant generals on the list of those punished for links to jailed former chief of joint staff, according to sources
  • They were ‘found guilty of offering bribes in exchange for promotions’
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 10:30pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:30pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping and former PLA chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui ahead of a meeting in Beijing in 2017. Fang was jailed for life in February for taking bribes. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Meng Hongwei appears in court on bribery charges in Tianjin on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Politics

Former Interpol president Meng Hongwei admits taking US$2 million in bribes

  • The ex-chief of the global policing body faces trial in northern China after last being seen in France in September
Topic |   Meng Hongwei
William Zheng

William Zheng  

Published: 2:18pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:43pm, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Meng Hongwei appears in court on bribery charges in Tianjin on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.