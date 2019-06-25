President Xi Jinping and former PLA chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui ahead of a meeting in Beijing in 2017. Fang was jailed for life in February for taking bribes. Photo: Reuters
China’s military demotes over 70 senior officers ‘for bribing Fang Fenghui’
- At least one general and two lieutenant generals on the list of those punished for links to jailed former chief of joint staff, according to sources
- They were ‘found guilty of offering bribes in exchange for promotions’
Topic | China military
President Xi Jinping and former PLA chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui ahead of a meeting in Beijing in 2017. Fang was jailed for life in February for taking bribes. Photo: Reuters
Meng Hongwei appears in court on bribery charges in Tianjin on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
Former Interpol president Meng Hongwei admits taking US$2 million in bribes
- The ex-chief of the global policing body faces trial in northern China after last being seen in France in September
Topic | Meng Hongwei
Meng Hongwei appears in court on bribery charges in Tianjin on Thursday. Photo: Weibo