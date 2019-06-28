A protest in Manila against the recent sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA-EFE
China accused of entering ‘grey zone’ between war and peace to assert control in disputed waters
- US think tank Rand Corporation says Beijing’s increased assertiveness in East and South China Seas falls ‘below the threshold of armed conflict’
- Report says lines between civilian and military are being blurred, citing use of ‘navy reservists’ to crew fishing vessels used to assert control over territory
Topic | South China Sea
Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
Filipinos burn Chinese flags in protest against Duterte’s ‘weak’ response to South China Sea sinking
- Demonstration comes after the Philippine leader described the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea as ‘just a collision’
- The incident has become a lightning rod for anti-Chinese sentiment, including fears over illegal immigration
