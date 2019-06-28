Channels

A protest in Manila against the recent sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

China accused of entering ‘grey zone’ between war and peace to assert control in disputed waters

  • US think tank Rand Corporation says Beijing’s increased assertiveness in East and South China Seas falls ‘below the threshold of armed conflict’
  • Report says lines between civilian and military are being blurred, citing use of ‘navy reservists’ to crew fishing vessels used to assert control over territory
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 7:49pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:56pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Protesters in Manila burn Chinese flags made of paper. Photo: Handout
Geopolitics

Filipinos burn Chinese flags in protest against Duterte’s ‘weak’ response to South China Sea sinking

  • Demonstration comes after the Philippine leader described the sinking of a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea as ‘just a collision’
  • The incident has become a lightning rod for anti-Chinese sentiment, including fears over illegal immigration
Topic |   South China Sea
Jeoffrey Maitem

Jeoffrey Maitem  

Published: 7:37pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:46pm, 19 Jun, 2019

