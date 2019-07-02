Channels

The drill was announced by China's maritime safety agency, on Woody Island. Photo: Handout
Military

China announces drill near disputed Paracel Islands as US official reports missile sighting

  • The Chinese maritime safety agency says it has closed an area of the South China Sea for a five-day military drill
  • US official tells NBC that 'concerning' missile testing is taking place during the same period
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 1:28pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:34pm, 2 Jul, 2019

The drill was announced by China’s maritime safety agency, on Woody Island. Photo: Handout
A protest in Manila against the recent sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

China accused of entering 'grey zone' between war and peace to assert control in disputed waters

  • US think tank Rand Corporation says Beijing's increased assertiveness in East and South China seas falls 'below the threshold of armed conflict'
  • Report says lines between civilian and military are being blurred, citing use of 'navy reservists' to crew fishing vessels used to assert control over territory
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 7:49pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 28 Jun, 2019

A protest in Manila against the recent sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA-EFE
