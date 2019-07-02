The drill was announced by China’s maritime safety agency, on Woody Island. Photo: Handout
China announces drill near disputed Paracel Islands as US official reports missile sighting
- The Chinese maritime safety agency says it has closed an area of the South China Sea for a five-day military drill
- US official tells NBC that ‘concerning’ missile testing is taking place during the same period
A protest in Manila against the recent sinking of a Philippine fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA-EFE
China accused of entering ‘grey zone’ between war and peace to assert control in disputed waters
- US think tank Rand Corporation says Beijing’s increased assertiveness in East and South China seas falls ‘below the threshold of armed conflict’
- Report says lines between civilian and military are being blurred, citing use of ‘navy reservists’ to crew fishing vessels used to assert control over territory
