The Z-20 is seen on the rear deck of a vessel believed to be the Nanchang guided-missile destroyer. Photo: Weibo
Military

Chinese navy tests new Z-20 helicopter for use on its warships

  • Photos carried by news website show modified model of the aircraft on what is believed to be the Nanchang guided-missile destroyer
  • Military analyst says it ‘could fill a big gap’ in China’s expanding fleet
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 12:00am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:35am, 3 Jul, 2019

The Z-20 is seen on the rear deck of a vessel believed to be the Nanchang guided-missile destroyer. Photo: Weibo
The Liaoning, China's only active aircraft carrier, pictured during an exercise in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait

  • Strike group sails through sensitive waters, with self-ruled island’s military keeping a close watch on ships’ movements
  • Both US and mainland China have been active in strategically sensitive waters in recent months
Topic |   Liaoning aircraft carrier
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:00pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 25 Jun, 2019

The Liaoning, China’s only active aircraft carrier, pictured during an exercise in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Reuters
