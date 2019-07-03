Observers said the missiles fired over the South China Sea at the weekend might have been DF-21Ds, also known as “aircraft carrier killers”. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea missile tests aimed at boosting Beijing’s bargaining power, analysts say
- Beijing wanted to flex its military muscle as tensions continue to rise in disputed region, observers say
- With trade talks set to restart, show of strength might give Chinese negotiators a few more chips to put on the table
Topic | China military
Observers said the missiles fired over the South China Sea at the weekend might have been DF-21Ds, also known as “aircraft carrier killers”. Photo: Reuters
The drill was announced by China’s maritime safety agency, on Woody Island. Photo: Handout
Beijing announces drill in South China Sea as US official reports missile sighting
- The Chinese maritime safety agency says it has closed an area of the South China Sea for a five-day military exercise
- US official tells NBC that ‘concerning’ missile testing is taking place during the same period
Topic | South China Sea
The drill was announced by China’s maritime safety agency, on Woody Island. Photo: Handout