Observers said the missiles fired over the South China Sea at the weekend might have been DF-21Ds, also known as “aircraft carrier killers”. Photo: Reuters
Military

South China Sea missile tests aimed at boosting Beijing’s bargaining power, analysts say

  • Beijing wanted to flex its military muscle as tensions continue to rise in disputed region, observers say
  • With trade talks set to restart, show of strength might give Chinese negotiators a few more chips to put on the table
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 11:15pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:15pm, 3 Jul, 2019

The drill was announced by China’s maritime safety agency, on Woody Island. Photo: Handout
Military

Beijing announces drill in South China Sea as US official reports missile sighting

  • The Chinese maritime safety agency says it has closed an area of the South China Sea for a five-day military exercise
  • US official tells NBC that ‘concerning’ missile testing is taking place during the same period
Topic |   South China Sea
Zhenhua Lu

Zhenhua Lu  

Published: 1:28pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:36pm, 2 Jul, 2019

The drill was announced by China’s maritime safety agency, on Woody Island. Photo: Handout
