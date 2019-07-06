Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships and planes take part in a military display in the South China Sea in April. Photo: Reuters
China denies US accusations of South China Sea missile tests
- US official says China appeared to have tested multiple anti-ship ballistic missiles over the weekend
- China’s Defence Ministry denies this, saying it had held routine drills that involved firing of live ammunition
Topic | South China Sea
Observers said the missiles fired over the South China Sea at the weekend might have been DF-21Ds, also known as “aircraft carrier killers”. Photo: Reuters
South China Sea missile tests aimed at boosting Beijing’s bargaining power, analysts say
- Beijing wanted to flex its military muscle as tensions continue to rise in disputed region, observers say
- With trade talks set to restart, show of strength might give Chinese negotiators a few more chips to put on the table
Topic | China military
