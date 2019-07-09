China sent troops and field equipment for the joint drill in southern Germany. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese troops in first joint medical drill with major Nato power in Europe
- About 100 PLA medics are taking part in the two-week exercise, along with 120 medics and 120 support personnel from German military
- Focus is on humanitarian rescue efforts, with scenarios including an outbreak of cholera in a refugee camp and a bomb strike on a UN vehicle
Topic | China-EU relations
China sent troops and field equipment for the joint drill in southern Germany. Photo: Xinhua
PLA instructors were invited to help train Rwandan soldiers and police officers, according to state media. Photo: WeChat
Rwandan troops trained by Chinese military mark 25th anniversary of liberation
- Leaders from seven African nations among thousands watching parade to commemorate end of the 100-day genocide in 1994 against Tutsi minority
- PLA sent over drill instructors in April to help train soldiers, who shouted commands in Mandarin during the event
Topic | Diplomacy
PLA instructors were invited to help train Rwandan soldiers and police officers, according to state media. Photo: WeChat