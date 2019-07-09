Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China sent troops and field equipment for the joint drill in southern Germany. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Chinese troops in first joint medical drill with major Nato power in Europe

  • About 100 PLA medics are taking part in the two-week exercise, along with 120 medics and 120 support personnel from German military
  • Focus is on humanitarian rescue efforts, with scenarios including an outbreak of cholera in a refugee camp and a bomb strike on a UN vehicle
Topic |   China-EU relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 10:30pm, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

China sent troops and field equipment for the joint drill in southern Germany. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
PLA instructors were invited to help train Rwandan soldiers and police officers, according to state media. Photo: WeChat
Diplomacy

Rwandan troops trained by Chinese military mark 25th anniversary of liberation

  • Leaders from seven African nations among thousands watching parade to commemorate end of the 100-day genocide in 1994 against Tutsi minority
  • PLA sent over drill instructors in April to help train soldiers, who shouted commands in Mandarin during the event
Topic |   Diplomacy
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 5:45pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:30pm, 9 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

PLA instructors were invited to help train Rwandan soldiers and police officers, according to state media. Photo: WeChat
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.