Chang Wanquan’s retirement benefits have been ‘downgraded’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former China defence minister Chang Wanquan ‘given military demotion over link to corruption case’
- Chang was close to disgraced former Central Military Commission vice-chairmen Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, source says
- Demotion could be seen as light treatment that would give the 70-year-old an easy retirement, according to another source
Topic | Corruption in China
Chang Wanquan’s retirement benefits have been ‘downgraded’. Photo: EPA-EFE
President Xi Jinping and former PLA chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui ahead of a meeting in Beijing in 2017. Fang was jailed for life in February for taking bribes. Photo: Reuters
China’s military demotes over 70 senior officers ‘for bribing Fang Fenghui’
- At least one general and two lieutenant generals on the list of those punished for links to jailed former chief of joint staff, according to sources
- They were ‘found guilty of offering bribes in exchange for promotions’
Topic | China military
President Xi Jinping and former PLA chief of joint staff Fang Fenghui ahead of a meeting in Beijing in 2017. Fang was jailed for life in February for taking bribes. Photo: Reuters