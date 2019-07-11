Channels

China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier has completed six rounds of sea trails but has yet to meet its “initial operating capability” requirements, insiders say. Photo: AFP
Military

China’s new aircraft carrier set to miss 70th anniversary parade as sea trials continue

  • Domestically developed Type 001A unlikely to be ready before the end of the year, experts say
  • Naval parade planned for October 1 to celebrate founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 11:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 11 Jul, 2019

The Liaoning, China’s only active aircraft carrier, pictured during an exercise in the South China Sea last year. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier passes through Taiwan Strait

  • Strike group sails through sensitive waters, with self-ruled island’s military keeping a close watch on ships’ movements
  • Both US and mainland China have been active in strategically sensitive waters in recent months
Topic |   Liaoning aircraft carrier
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 9:00pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:25pm, 25 Jun, 2019

