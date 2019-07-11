PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Plan to let Hong Kong people join Chinese army shelved in wake of extradition bill crisis
- Proposal to let PLA recruit city residents likely to be delayed after wave of protests and military’s fears over ‘unhealthy’ political influences
- Plans to allow people to apply for Great Bay Area civil service posts also left in doubt because they are deemed ‘too sensitive’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
A protester holds up a black version of the Hong Kong bauhinia flag outside Legco on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Anger of the young at Hong Kong government now goes beyond the extradition bill, and targets the legitimacy of Carrie Lam’s administration
- Storming of Legco shows Lam’s efforts at reconnecting with youth are doomed, with new demands now in focus, say scholars
- Politicians from across the divide say political reform offers way out of impasse
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A protester holds up a black version of the Hong Kong bauhinia flag outside Legco on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong