PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Plan to let Hong Kong people join Chinese army shelved in wake of extradition bill crisis

  • Proposal to let PLA recruit city residents likely to be delayed after wave of protests and military’s fears over ‘unhealthy’ political influences
  • Plans to allow people to apply for Great Bay Area civil service posts also left in doubt because they are deemed ‘too sensitive’
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 10:32pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:32pm, 11 Jul, 2019

PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
A protester holds up a black version of the Hong Kong bauhinia flag outside Legco on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Anger of the young at Hong Kong government now goes beyond the extradition bill, and targets the legitimacy of Carrie Lam’s administration

  • Storming of Legco shows Lam’s efforts at reconnecting with youth are doomed, with new demands now in focus, say scholars
  • Politicians from across the divide say political reform offers way out of impasse
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Published: 10:45am, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 3 Jul, 2019

A protester holds up a black version of the Hong Kong bauhinia flag outside Legco on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
