The Liaoning is China’s first aircraft carrier. Photo: Felix Wong
Does Russia hold the key to China’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier
- The former Soviet Union developed nuclear technology for its biggest ships by testing it on icebreakers
- Now China is hoping it can do the same
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
The Liaoning is China’s first aircraft carrier. Photo: Felix Wong
China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier has completed six rounds of sea trails but has yet to meet its “initial operating capability” requirements, insiders say. Photo: AFP
China’s new aircraft carrier set to miss 70th anniversary parade as sea trials continue
- Domestically developed Type 001A unlikely to be ready before the end of the year, experts say
- Naval parade is planned for October 1 to celebrate founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949
Topic | China military
China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier has completed six rounds of sea trails but has yet to meet its “initial operating capability” requirements, insiders say. Photo: AFP