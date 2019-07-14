Beijing says its air and naval forces will stage a “routine” military exercise near the Taiwan Strait in the coming days. Photo: Chinamil.com.cn
China to conduct military exercises near Taiwan after US agrees US$2.2 billion arms deal
- Announcement of ‘regular operations’ comes just days after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen hosts reception for UN representatives in New York
- Timing of defence ministry’s statement is a clear warning to Taipei, observer says
Topic | China military
Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan was buying US weapons to “enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy and contribute to regional peace and stability”. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen dismisses ‘irresponsible remarks’ on US arms sale
- Speaking during a stopover in New York, she says island is buying the weapons to ‘enhance national defence in order to protect our democracy’
- Beijing announced it will impose sanctions on American companies involved in the latest US$2.2 billion deal
Topic | Taiwan
