SCMP
The status of the Hong Kong garrison was initially “upgraded” relative to the rest of the military. Photo: Edmond So
Military

Former commander of Hong Kong’s PLA garrison gets new role – but unlike his predecessors won’t be promoted

  • Tan Benhong appointed as inspector of Southern Theatre Command – a role described as having little real power – and will remain a lieutenant general
  • Military sources say that Chinese military is ‘readjusting’ the status of the garrison to bring it into line with the rest of the armed forces
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Published: 5:30am, 18 Jul, 2019

PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Plan to let Hong Kong people join Chinese army shelved in wake of extradition bill crisis

  • Proposal to let PLA recruit city residents likely to be delayed after wave of protests and military’s fears over ‘unhealthy’ political influences
  • Plans to allow people to apply for Great Bay Area civil service posts also left in doubt
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Minnie Chan  

Published: 10:32pm, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:50am, 12 Jul, 2019

PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
