The status of the Hong Kong garrison was initially “upgraded” relative to the rest of the military. Photo: Edmond So
Former commander of Hong Kong’s PLA garrison gets new role – but unlike his predecessors won’t be promoted
- Tan Benhong appointed as inspector of Southern Theatre Command – a role described as having little real power – and will remain a lieutenant general
- Military sources say that Chinese military is ‘readjusting’ the status of the garrison to bring it into line with the rest of the armed forces
Topic | China military
PLA soldiers on parade at a Hong Kong barracks open day on July 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Plan to let Hong Kong people join Chinese army shelved in wake of extradition bill crisis
- Proposal to let PLA recruit city residents likely to be delayed after wave of protests and military’s fears over ‘unhealthy’ political influences
- Plans to allow people to apply for Great Bay Area civil service posts also left in doubt
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
