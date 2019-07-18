The world’s largest coastguard vessel, Haijing 3901, is among the Chinese vessels sent to Vanguard Reef. Photo: Handout
China maintains pressure on Vietnam at Vanguard Bank
- Beijing keen to establish its rights to sea’s rich resources before completion of a code of conduct for the disputed waters, observer says
- Presence of world’s largest coastguard vessel no coincidence if dispute escalates to ships ramming one another
Topic | South China Sea
A Chinese coastguard vessel on patrol in the South China Sea Photo: Reuters
China and Vietnam tread softly in South China Sea over latest dispute
- Both sides appear to have learned from their deadly confrontation in 2014
- Beijing and Hanoi are maintaining a low profile over the issue
