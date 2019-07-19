Engineers are working on a shorter version of the J-20 stealth jet to make it suitable for use on China’s new aircraft carriers, military insiders say. Photo: Reuters
China’s stealth aircraft engineers in race to build best jet for nation’s aircraft carriers
- Developers at Chengdu Aerospace working on shorter version of J-20 to make it suitable for use with next generation catapult launch systems, insiders say
- FC-31, being developed by sister company, is already shorter but some experts say it is not as robust
Topic | China military
China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier has completed six rounds of sea trails but has yet to meet its “initial operating capability” requirements, insiders say. Photo: AFP
China’s new aircraft carrier set to miss 70th anniversary parade as sea trials continue
- Domestically developed Type 001A unlikely to be ready before the end of the year, experts say
- Naval parade is planned for October 1 to celebrate founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949
