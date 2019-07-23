Analysts say China’s strengthened presence in the East China Sea will lead to more frequent military encounters between Chinese and South Korean forces, but confrontation is unlikely. Photo: EPA-EFE
Expect more China-South Korea military aircraft encounters, ‘but not conflict’
- Chinese jets will be spending more time in East China Sea as Beijing strengthens military presence, analysts predict
- China ‘stepping up’ monitoring of US military activities over the East China Sea
South Korea’s Defence Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea fires 360 warning shots after Russian, Chinese military planes enter airspace
- The three Russian planes earlier entered the South Korean air defence identification zone with two Chinese military planes
- It wasn’t immediately known whether the two countries deliberately did so, according to South Korean official
