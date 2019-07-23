Channels

Analysts say China’s strengthened presence in the East China Sea will lead to more frequent military encounters between Chinese and South Korean forces, but confrontation is unlikely. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Expect more China-South Korea military aircraft encounters, ‘but not conflict’

  • Chinese jets will be spending more time in East China Sea as Beijing strengthens military presence, analysts predict
  • China ‘stepping up’ monitoring of US military activities over the East China Sea
Topic |   China military
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Published: 2:55pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:53pm, 23 Jul, 2019

South Korea’s Defence Ministry says multiple Russian military planes violated the South Korean airspace off its east coast on Tuesday. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

South Korea fires 360 warning shots after Russian, Chinese military planes enter airspace

  • The three Russian planes earlier entered the South Korean air defence identification zone with two Chinese military planes
  • It wasn’t immediately known whether the two countries deliberately did so, according to South Korean official
Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 10:59am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:22pm, 23 Jul, 2019

