There is no sign that China’s exercise has started, more than a week after it was announced. Photo: AP
Why has China yet to start its military exercise off Taiwan?
- ‘Routine drill’ announced on July 14, but no sign of it taking place
- It was seen as a response to American support for Taiwan after arms sale and as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States
Topic | China military
China’s armed forces will conduct a series of drills off the country’s southeast coast. Photo: AP
China tries to play down Taiwan Strait military exercises to avoid upsetting the US
- Elite forces mobilised for training exercise, but Beijing describes them as ‘routine drills’ to avoid antagonising America
