There is no sign that China’s exercise has started, more than a week after it was announced. Photo: AP
Military

Why has China yet to start its military exercise off Taiwan?

  • ‘Routine drill’ announced on July 14, but no sign of it taking place
  • It was seen as a response to American support for Taiwan after arms sale and as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Published: 12:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:37am, 24 Jul, 2019

China’s armed forces will conduct a series of drills off the country’s southeast coast. Photo: AP
Military

China tries to play down Taiwan Strait military exercises to avoid upsetting the US

  • Elite forces mobilised for training exercise, but Beijing describes them as ‘routine drills’ to avoid antagonising America
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 5:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:26am, 16 Jul, 2019

