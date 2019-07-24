The People’s Liberation Army has a garrison in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese military can be deployed at Hong Kong’s request to contain protests, Beijing says
- Radical protesters are challenging mainland government’s authority and principle of ‘one country, two systems’, defence spokesman says
- Garrison law gives Hong Kong option of asking for PLA’s help to maintain public order
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
