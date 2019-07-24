Channels

Qian Weiping, a former senior Chinese military official, is being investigated for alleged corruption. Photo: Baidu
Military

China says ex-military official Qian Weiping is not a spy, but might be corrupt

  • Former deputy head of space programme unit is not being investigated on espionage charges, defence ministry says after newspaper reports his son is a spy for the CIA
  • Inquiry instead concerns ‘suspected serious violations of discipline and duty-related crimes’, spokesman says
Topic |   Corruption in China
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 8:20pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Chang Wanquan’s retirement benefits have been ‘downgraded’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Former China defence minister Chang Wanquan ‘given military demotion over link to corruption case’

  • Chang was close to disgraced former Central Military Commission vice-chairmen Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, source says
  • Demotion could be seen as light treatment that would give the 70-year-old an easy retirement, according to another source
Topic |   Corruption in China
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 9:29pm, 11 Jul, 2019

