Qian Weiping, a former senior Chinese military official, is being investigated for alleged corruption. Photo: Baidu
China says ex-military official Qian Weiping is not a spy, but might be corrupt
- Former deputy head of space programme unit is not being investigated on espionage charges, defence ministry says after newspaper reports his son is a spy for the CIA
- Inquiry instead concerns ‘suspected serious violations of discipline and duty-related crimes’, spokesman says
Topic | Corruption in China
Chang Wanquan’s retirement benefits have been ‘downgraded’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former China defence minister Chang Wanquan ‘given military demotion over link to corruption case’
- Chang was close to disgraced former Central Military Commission vice-chairmen Guo Boxiong and Xu Caihou, source says
- Demotion could be seen as light treatment that would give the 70-year-old an easy retirement, according to another source
