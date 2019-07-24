Channels

China’s military has undergone a massive modernisation in recent years but a Beijing white paper finds that more work needs to be done. EPA-EFE
Military

Beijing’s military ‘lags behind’ other countries, but still good enough to defeat the separatists

  • People’s Liberation Army faces major challenges in Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang, and needs more money to achieve its modernisation goals, white paper says
  • PLA must do more to match the technological advancements achieved by other countries, document says
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:45pm, 24 Jul, 2019

There is no sign that China’s exercise has started, more than a week after it was announced. Photo: AP
Military

Why has China yet to start its military exercise off Taiwan?

  • ‘Routine drill’ announced on July 14, but no sign of it taking place
  • It was seen as a response to American support for Taiwan after arms sale and as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 12:37am, 24 Jul, 2019

