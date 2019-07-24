China’s military has undergone a massive modernisation in recent years but a Beijing white paper finds that more work needs to be done. EPA-EFE
Beijing’s military ‘lags behind’ other countries, but still good enough to defeat the separatists
- People’s Liberation Army faces major challenges in Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang, and needs more money to achieve its modernisation goals, white paper says
- PLA must do more to match the technological advancements achieved by other countries, document says
There is no sign that China’s exercise has started, more than a week after it was announced. Photo: AP
Why has China yet to start its military exercise off Taiwan?
- ‘Routine drill’ announced on July 14, but no sign of it taking place
- It was seen as a response to American support for Taiwan after arms sale and as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States
