China signed a contract in 2014 for two regiment sets of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile system. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia and China defy US with delivery of anti-aircraft missile systems to Chinese military
- Second regiment set of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems is en route to China, Russian government source says
- Chinese military’s equipment unit and its director were placed under US sanctions last year for buying Russian hardware
Topic | China military
