China is a decade or so into a major modernisation of its military equipment, according to one observer. Photo: EPA-EFE
China ‘still a long way off’ closing software gap in military technology
- Modern warfare is fought and won with communication and information, areas in which the PLA trails the world’s best, observers say
Topic | China military
China is a decade or so into a major modernisation of its military equipment, according to one observer. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s military has undergone a massive modernisation in recent years but a Beijing white paper finds that more work needs to be done. EPA-EFE
Beijing’s military ‘lags behind’ other countries, but ‘still good enough to defeat separatists’
- People’s Liberation Army faces major challenges in Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang, and needs more money to achieve its modernisation goals, white paper says
- PLA must do more to match the technological advancements achieved by other countries, document says
Topic | China military
China’s military has undergone a massive modernisation in recent years but a Beijing white paper finds that more work needs to be done. EPA-EFE