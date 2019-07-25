Channels

China is a decade or so into a major modernisation of its military equipment, according to one observer. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

China ‘still a long way off’ closing software gap in military technology

  • Modern warfare is fought and won with communication and information, areas in which the PLA trails the world’s best, observers say
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:05pm, 25 Jul, 2019

China is a decade or so into a major modernisation of its military equipment, according to one observer. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s military has undergone a massive modernisation in recent years but a Beijing white paper finds that more work needs to be done. EPA-EFE
Military

Beijing’s military ‘lags behind’ other countries, but ‘still good enough to defeat separatists’

  • People’s Liberation Army faces major challenges in Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang, and needs more money to achieve its modernisation goals, white paper says
  • PLA must do more to match the technological advancements achieved by other countries, document says
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 4:32am, 25 Jul, 2019

China’s military has undergone a massive modernisation in recent years but a Beijing white paper finds that more work needs to be done. EPA-EFE
