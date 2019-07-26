Channels

CSIC is building four Keris-class littoral mission ships for the Royal Malaysian Navy. Photo: Facebook
Military

Chinese shipbuilder touts warships amid push to expand arms sales in Southeast Asia

  • Executive from state-owned CSIC meets defence officials from Philippines and Indonesia in week-long tour
  • It comes as the company launched second of four patrol vessels being built for the Royal Malaysian Navy
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:48pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Analysts say China’s strengthened presence in the East China Sea will lead to more frequent military encounters between Chinese and South Korean forces, but confrontation is unlikely. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Russia, Japan, South Korea, China fighter jets in complex East Asia stand-off

  • Day of tension starts with shots fired, ends with protests and denials
  • Disputed islands at centre of airspace allegations
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 11:59pm, 23 Jul, 2019

