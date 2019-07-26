CSIC is building four Keris-class littoral mission ships for the Royal Malaysian Navy. Photo: Facebook
Chinese shipbuilder touts warships amid push to expand arms sales in Southeast Asia
- Executive from state-owned CSIC meets defence officials from Philippines and Indonesia in week-long tour
- It comes as the company launched second of four patrol vessels being built for the Royal Malaysian Navy
Topic | China military
Analysts say China’s strengthened presence in the East China Sea will lead to more frequent military encounters between Chinese and South Korean forces, but confrontation is unlikely. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia, Japan, South Korea, China fighter jets in complex East Asia stand-off
- Day of tension starts with shots fired, ends with protests and denials
- Disputed islands at centre of airspace allegations
Topic | China military
