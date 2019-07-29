One analyst said that the Liaoning aircraft carrier may take part in the exercises. Photo: Reuters
Chinese military starts Taiwan Strait drills amid rising tension with US over island
- PLA exercise off self-ruled island began on Sunday with second set of drills to be held further to the south
- Analysts suggest first simultaneous operations in region since 1995-96 Taiwan Strait crisis may be a response to Washington’s US$2 billion arms sale to island
The warship sent to the Taiwan Strait was identified as the USS Antietam. Photo: AP
US warship sails through strategic Taiwan Strait amid period of heightened military and economic tension with China
- China on Wednesday warned that it is ready for war if there was any move toward Taiwan’s independence
