SCMP
Taiwan has launched a military exercise including F-16 fighter jets in response to Beijing’s war games, which began on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Military

Taiwan responds to Beijing’s military exercises with drill of its own

  • Armed F-16 fighter jets simulate attack followed by medium and long-range missile launches into eastern waters
  • People’s Liberation Army launched two large-scale drills close to Taiwan Strait on Sunday
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 3:43pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Beijing says its air and naval forces will stage a “routine” military exercise near the Taiwan Strait in the coming days. Photo: Chinamil.com.cn
Military

China to conduct military exercises near Taiwan after US agrees US$2.2 billion arms deal

  • Announcement of ‘regular operations’ comes just days after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen hosts reception for UN representatives in New York
  • Timing of defence ministry’s statement is a clear warning to Taipei, observer says
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Laurie Chen  

Reuters  

Updated: 6:18pm, 15 Jul, 2019

