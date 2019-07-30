Channels

Chinese sailors line up on the deck of the Xian guided-missile destroyer during Russia’s Navy Day parade near St Petersburg on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Navy Day parade the latest sign of stronger military ties between China and Russia

  • Chinese destroyer joins annual naval display held near St Petersburg amid a series of operations between the two countries
  • Joint events suggest they have entered a ‘quasi alliance’ that is partly about putting pressure on US President Donald Trump, analyst says
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:00pm, 30 Jul, 2019

A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft flew into South Korean airspace on Tuesday, according to South Korea’s defence ministry, as part of a joint air patrol with China. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US backing for South Korea and Japan as China, Russia ‘seek to rebalance military might in Asia-Pacific’

  • Joint air patrol tests US commitment to key regional allies Japan and South Korea
  • Pentagon supports Tokyo and Seoul in effort to maintain strength of alliance
Topic |   Russia
SCMP

Lee Jeong-ho  

Zhenhua Lu  

Updated: 11:29pm, 24 Jul, 2019

