Chinese sailors line up on the deck of the Xian guided-missile destroyer during Russia’s Navy Day parade near St Petersburg on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Navy Day parade the latest sign of stronger military ties between China and Russia
- Chinese destroyer joins annual naval display held near St Petersburg amid a series of operations between the two countries
- Joint events suggest they have entered a ‘quasi alliance’ that is partly about putting pressure on US President Donald Trump, analyst says
Topic | China military
A Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control training aircraft flew into South Korean airspace on Tuesday, according to South Korea’s defence ministry, as part of a joint air patrol with China. Photo: AP
US backing for South Korea and Japan as China, Russia ‘seek to rebalance military might in Asia-Pacific’
- Joint air patrol tests US commitment to key regional allies Japan and South Korea
- Pentagon supports Tokyo and Seoul in effort to maintain strength of alliance
Topic | Russia
