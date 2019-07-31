About 190,000 Chinese police officers took part in an exercise in Guangdong province on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China mobilises 190,000 police officers in preparation for 70th anniversary celebrations
- Exercise in southern Guangdong province leads to concern forces may be sent to deal with unrest in Hong Kong
- Drill involved armoured vehicles and helicopters, Xinhua says
Topic | China military
China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier has completed six rounds of sea trails but has yet to meet its “initial operating capability” requirements, insiders say. Photo: AFP
China’s new aircraft carrier set to miss 70th anniversary parade as sea trials continue
- Domestically developed Type 001A unlikely to be ready before the end of the year, experts say
- Naval parade is planned for October 1 to celebrate founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949
