About 190,000 Chinese police officers took part in an exercise in Guangdong province on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

China mobilises 190,000 police officers in preparation for 70th anniversary celebrations

  • Exercise in southern Guangdong province leads to concern forces may be sent to deal with unrest in Hong Kong
  • Drill involved armoured vehicles and helicopters, Xinhua says
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 3:17pm, 31 Jul, 2019

About 190,000 Chinese police officers took part in an exercise in Guangdong province on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier has completed six rounds of sea trails but has yet to meet its “initial operating capability” requirements, insiders say. Photo: AFP
Military

China’s new aircraft carrier set to miss 70th anniversary parade as sea trials continue

  • Domestically developed Type 001A unlikely to be ready before the end of the year, experts say
  • Naval parade is planned for October 1 to celebrate founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 1:38pm, 12 Jul, 2019

China's Type 001A aircraft carrier has completed six rounds of sea trails but has yet to meet its "initial operating capability" requirements, insiders say. Photo: AFP
