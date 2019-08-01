Channels

The damaged bow of the Taiwanese freighter after it collided with a Chinese warship. Photo: AP
Military

Chinese warship collides with Taiwan freight vessel then sails away, says island’s coastguard

  • Unidentified military vessels tried to persuade container to sail to mainland port after collision near Taiwanese-controlled island
  • Coastguard says warship refused to stop when patrol boats arrived at the scene, saying its hull was badly damaged
Topic |   China military
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Updated: 10:25pm, 1 Aug, 2019

One analyst said that the Liaoning aircraft carrier may take part in the exercises. Photo: Reuters
Military

Chinese military starts Taiwan Strait drills amid rising tension with US over island

  • PLA exercise off self-ruled island began on Sunday with second set of drills to be held further to the south
  • Analysts suggest first simultaneous operations in region since 1995-96 Taiwan Strait crisis may be a response to Washington’s US$2 billion arms sale to island
Topic |   Taiwan elections 2020
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 3:17am, 30 Jul, 2019

