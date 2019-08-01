The damaged bow of the Taiwanese freighter after it collided with a Chinese warship. Photo: AP
Chinese warship collides with Taiwan freight vessel then sails away, says island’s coastguard
- Unidentified military vessels tried to persuade container to sail to mainland port after collision near Taiwanese-controlled island
- Coastguard says warship refused to stop when patrol boats arrived at the scene, saying its hull was badly damaged
One analyst said that the Liaoning aircraft carrier may take part in the exercises. Photo: Reuters
Chinese military starts Taiwan Strait drills amid rising tension with US over island
- PLA exercise off self-ruled island began on Sunday with second set of drills to be held further to the south
- Analysts suggest first simultaneous operations in region since 1995-96 Taiwan Strait crisis may be a response to Washington’s US$2 billion arms sale to island
One analyst said that the Liaoning aircraft carrier may take part in the exercises. Photo: Reuters