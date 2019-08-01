Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Xi Jinping and other leaders pose for a group photo with 10 senior Chinese military and armed police officers promoted to general in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Military

China promotes top military officer targeted by American sanctions

  • Li Shangfu, who was slapped by US bans over the PLA’s purchases of Russian fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles, has been made a full general
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:00pm, 1 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping and other leaders pose for a group photo with 10 senior Chinese military and armed police officers promoted to general in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.