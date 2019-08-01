President Xi Jinping and other leaders pose for a group photo with 10 senior Chinese military and armed police officers promoted to general in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China promotes top military officer targeted by American sanctions
- Li Shangfu, who was slapped by US bans over the PLA’s purchases of Russian fighter jets and surface-to-air missiles, has been made a full general
