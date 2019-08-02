Channels

A view from inside the cockpit of a Chinese fighter plane in a video released to mark the 70th anniversary of the PLA Air Force. Photo: Weibo
Military

China’s air force spreads its wings in 70th anniversary video

  • Footage of recent operations, including a joint exercise with Russian fighter planes, features in Armed Forces Day release
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:00pm, 2 Aug, 2019

The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
Politics

Chinese army’s Hong Kong chief says troops are ready to protect nation’s sovereignty

  • Commander of People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison comments on Hong Kong for first time since protests against extradition bill began in June
  • Garrison releases three-minute propaganda video that includes anti-riot drills and refers to Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 6:26pm, 2 Aug, 2019

