A view from inside the cockpit of a Chinese fighter plane in a video released to mark the 70th anniversary of the PLA Air Force. Photo: Weibo
China’s air force spreads its wings in 70th anniversary video
- Footage of recent operations, including a joint exercise with Russian fighter planes, features in Armed Forces Day release
Topic | China military
A view from inside the cockpit of a Chinese fighter plane in a video released to mark the 70th anniversary of the PLA Air Force. Photo: Weibo
The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
Chinese army’s Hong Kong chief says troops are ready to protect nation’s sovereignty
- Commander of People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison comments on Hong Kong for first time since protests against extradition bill began in June
- Garrison releases three-minute propaganda video that includes anti-riot drills and refers to Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison