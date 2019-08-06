Channels

Shenzhen police broadcast live footage of a security exercise involving 12,000 officers rehearsing anti-riot drills. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police mass 12,000 anti-riot officers in Shenzhen for drill

  • Security forces shown tackling ‘demonstrators’ wearing black shirts
  • ‘Anti-mob’ tactics prepare forces for the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 3:01pm, 6 Aug, 2019

‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ spray-painted on a wall at Western Police Station. Photo: Edmond So
‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’: Who came up with this protest chant and why is the government worried?

  • First conceived as a localist election slogan in 2016, ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ took a while to resonate fully with discontented residents
  • Now the rallying cry has become the most commonly heard chant in the city amid anti-government protests
Jeffie Lam

Jeffie Lam  

Updated: 9:50am, 6 Aug, 2019

