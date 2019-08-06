Shenzhen police broadcast live footage of a security exercise involving 12,000 officers rehearsing anti-riot drills. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police mass 12,000 anti-riot officers in Shenzhen for drill
- Security forces shown tackling ‘demonstrators’ wearing black shirts
- ‘Anti-mob’ tactics prepare forces for the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic
‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ spray-painted on a wall at Western Police Station. Photo: Edmond So
‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’: Who came up with this protest chant and why is the government worried?
- First conceived as a localist election slogan in 2016, ‘Liberate Hong Kong; revolution of our times’ took a while to resonate fully with discontented residents
- Now the rallying cry has become the most commonly heard chant in the city amid anti-government protests
