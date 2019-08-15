Chinese vessels during a previous military exercise near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Beijing starts military exercise in disputed South China Sea as tensions with Vietnam rise
- Three-day training drill near Paracels starts on Tuesday as Hanoi faces pressure at home over Vanguard Bank stand-off
Topic | South China Sea
Anti-China protesters in front of the Chinese embassy in Hanoi. Photo: Reuters
Vietnamese protesters ‘show their anger’ about Beijing’s presence in South China Sea at embassy in Hanoi
- China’s maritime survey of an offshore block in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone remains a source of tension
- Protests in the authoritarian and Communist-ruled Southeast Asian country are rare, and police dispersed the short-lived demonstration
Topic | Vietnam
