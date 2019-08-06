Channels

China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier leaves the shipyard in Dalian on Thursday for a four-day sea trial. It is undergoing more testing this week. Photo: ImagineChina
Military

Another sea trial for China’s first home-grown aircraft carrier ‘suggests technical problems’

  • Type 001A heads out for more testing in north of Yellow Sea, with observers saying issues may have been identified that need to be fixed
  • Take-off and landing tests were conducted during four-day sailing last week
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 10:47pm, 6 Aug, 2019

China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier leaves the shipyard in Dalian on Thursday for a four-day sea trial. It is undergoing more testing this week. Photo: ImagineChina
