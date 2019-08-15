China’s first home-built aircraft carrier, the Type 001A, can carry 36 fighters, 50 per cent more than the Liaoning. Photo: Ifeng
China’s new aircraft carrier to pack more jet power than the Liaoning
- The Type 001A is big departure from its sister, says shipbuilding chief
- Lessons from Liaoning were put to good use on new vessel, says commentator
China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier leaves the shipyard in Dalian on Thursday for a four-day sea trial. It is undergoing more testing this week. Photo: ImagineChina
Another sea trial for China’s first home-grown aircraft carrier ‘suggests technical problems’
- Type 001A heads out for more testing in north of Yellow Sea, with observers saying issues may have been identified that need to be fixed
- Take-off and landing tests were conducted during four-day sailing last week
