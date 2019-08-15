Channels

SCMP
China’s first home-built aircraft carrier, the Type 001A, can carry 36 fighters, 50 per cent more than the Liaoning. Photo: Ifeng
Military

China’s new aircraft carrier to pack more jet power than the Liaoning

  • The Type 001A is big departure from its sister, says shipbuilding chief
  • Lessons from Liaoning were put to good use on new vessel, says commentator
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:00pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier leaves the shipyard in Dalian on Thursday for a four-day sea trial. It is undergoing more testing this week. Photo: ImagineChina
Military

Another sea trial for China’s first home-grown aircraft carrier ‘suggests technical problems’

  • Type 001A heads out for more testing in north of Yellow Sea, with observers saying issues may have been identified that need to be fixed
  • Take-off and landing tests were conducted during four-day sailing last week
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 4:20am, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
