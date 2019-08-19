A Taiwan Air Force F-16V takes off during a drill in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump confirms he has approved US$8 billion deal to sell fighter jets to Taiwan
- President says sale of Lockheed Martin F-16Vs will go ahead if ratified by Senate
- Military experts have said the jets would bolster Taiwan’s ability to counter the threat of air strikes from mainland China
A Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off during military exercises on the self-governed island. The Trump administration will move ahead with a US$8 billion sale of F-16 aircraft to Taiwan. Photo: AP
Trump administration to go ahead with US$8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, angering China
- Republican Senator Marco Rubio calls the proposed deal ‘an important step in support of Taiwan’s self-defence efforts’
- Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman warns ‘the US will have to bear all the consequences’ for its bold move
