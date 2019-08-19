Channels

The US Senate still has to approved the sale of 66 F-16V fighters jets to Taiwan. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Military

American Viper jets a boost to Taiwan’s defences ‘but no game changer’ with China

  • The improved F-16 has a longer range and new features but it’s still not a challenge to Beijing’s land, sea and air forces, analysts say
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 10:54pm, 19 Aug, 2019

A Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off during military exercises on the self-governed island. The Trump administration will move ahead with a US$8 billion sale of F-16 aircraft to Taiwan. Photo: AP
Politics

Trump administration to go ahead with US$8 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Taiwan, angering China

  • Republican Senator Marco Rubio calls the proposed deal ‘an important step in support of Taiwan’s self-defence efforts’
  • Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman warns ‘the US will have to bear all the consequences’ for its bold move
Topic |   Taiwan
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 5:41pm, 17 Aug, 2019

