Taiwan’s air force has agreed a deal to buy 66 fighters from the US. Photo: Handout
Chinese military says Taiwan’s US$8bn deal to buy US F-16 fighters is a waste of money because they will be ‘useless’ against the PLA
- Beijing reacts with fury after Donald Trump agrees to the sale of the fighters, but military officials say the warplanes will prove to be ‘useless’ in any case
- PLA researcher insists that the arms deal is essentially paying America ‘protection money’
Topic | China military
A Taiwan Air Force F-16V takes off during a drill in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing warns US of ‘consequences’ after Donald Trump approves US$8 billion sale of fighter jets to Taiwan
- President says sale of Lockheed Martin F-16Vs will go ahead if ratified by Senate
- Military experts have said the jets would bolster Taiwan’s ability to counter the threat of air strikes from mainland China
Topic | Taiwan
