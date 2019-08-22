Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwan’s air force has agreed a deal to buy 66 fighters from the US. Photo: Handout
Military

Chinese military says Taiwan’s US$8bn deal to buy US F-16 fighters is a waste of money because they will be ‘useless’ against the PLA

  • Beijing reacts with fury after Donald Trump agrees to the sale of the fighters, but military officials say the warplanes will prove to be ‘useless’ in any case
  • PLA researcher insists that the arms deal is essentially paying America ‘protection money’
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:32pm, 22 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwan’s air force has agreed a deal to buy 66 fighters from the US. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Taiwan Air Force F-16V takes off during a drill in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Military

Beijing warns US of ‘consequences’ after Donald Trump approves US$8 billion sale of fighter jets to Taiwan

  • President says sale of Lockheed Martin F-16Vs will go ahead if ratified by Senate
  • Military experts have said the jets would bolster Taiwan’s ability to counter the threat of air strikes from mainland China
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 10:55pm, 19 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Taiwan Air Force F-16V takes off during a drill in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.