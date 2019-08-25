Tear gas is fired during a police training drill in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuter
China set to step up tear gas production as demand for crowd control weapons booms at home and abroad
- While mainland China does not currently supply the Hong Kong police force, analysts expect growing civil unrest and higher military spending to boost domestic and export markets
- Chinese-made tear gas has been used against protesters around the globe, including anti-government protests in Sudan and Venezuela
Tear gas is fired during a police training drill in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuter