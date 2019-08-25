Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tear gas is fired during a police training drill in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuter
Military

China set to step up tear gas production as demand for crowd control weapons booms at home and abroad

  • While mainland China does not currently supply the Hong Kong police force, analysts expect growing civil unrest and higher military spending to boost domestic and export markets
  • Chinese-made tear gas has been used against protesters around the globe, including anti-government protests in Sudan and Venezuela
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 3:17pm, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tear gas is fired during a police training drill in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Photo: Reuter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.