Police staged anti-riot drills in Shenzhen earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
Police in southern China told to crack down on ‘violent and terrorist activities’
- Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi tells officers in province that borders Hong Kong to ‘be on high alert for subversive infiltration’
- He also urges them to safeguard country’s ‘southern gate’ ahead of 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Police staged anti-riot drills in Shenzhen earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
A reference to Hong Kong by the leaders of the Group of Seven countries in their joint statement has been condemned by Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China accuses G7 countries of ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong affairs
- Biarritz meeting ends with statement reaffirming importance of Sino-British Joint Declaration
- Chinese foreign affairs spokesman says no country has the right to intervene in the city
Topic | G7
A reference to Hong Kong by the leaders of the Group of Seven countries in their joint statement has been condemned by Beijing. Photo: Xinhua