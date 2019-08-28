Channels

Police staged anti-riot drills in Shenzhen earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
Military

Police in southern China told to crack down on ‘violent and terrorist activities’

  • Public Security Minister Zhao Kezhi tells officers in province that borders Hong Kong to ‘be on high alert for subversive infiltration’
  • He also urges them to safeguard country’s ‘southern gate’ ahead of 70th anniversary of founding of the People’s Republic of China
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 6:25am, 28 Aug, 2019

Police staged anti-riot drills in Shenzhen earlier this month. Photo: Weibo
A reference to Hong Kong by the leaders of the Group of Seven countries in their joint statement has been condemned by Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China accuses G7 countries of ‘meddling’ in Hong Kong affairs

  • Biarritz meeting ends with statement reaffirming importance of Sino-British Joint Declaration
  • Chinese foreign affairs spokesman says no country has the right to intervene in the city
Topic |   G7
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 4:35am, 28 Aug, 2019

A reference to Hong Kong by the leaders of the Group of Seven countries in their joint statement has been condemned by Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
