The US has had port visits denied by Chinese authorities twice this month. Photo: Alamy
Military

China again blocks US Navy port visit as Qingdao request is denied

  • It follows this month’s denial of requests for two US Navy ships to visit Hong Kong
  • The countries have traded barbs about the handling of anti-government protests in the city
Topic |   China military
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 12:52pm, 28 Aug, 2019

The US has had port visits denied by Chinese authorities twice this month. Photo: Alamy
Visitors pose for photos outside Apec Haus in Papua New Guinea in November, with the USS Green Bay anchored just offshore in Port Moresby. Photo: AP
Hong Kong

China rejects US request for American warships to visit Hong Kong as protests rock city

  • Amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay was expected to stop in Hong Kong on Saturday, while guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie planned port call in September
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:30am, 14 Aug, 2019

Visitors pose for photos outside Apec Haus in Papua New Guinea in November, with the USS Green Bay anchored just offshore in Port Moresby. Photo: AP
