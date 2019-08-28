The US has had port visits denied by Chinese authorities twice this month. Photo: Alamy
China again blocks US Navy port visit as Qingdao request is denied
- It follows this month’s denial of requests for two US Navy ships to visit Hong Kong
- The countries have traded barbs about the handling of anti-government protests in the city
Topic | China military
The US has had port visits denied by Chinese authorities twice this month. Photo: Alamy
Visitors pose for photos outside Apec Haus in Papua New Guinea in November, with the USS Green Bay anchored just offshore in Port Moresby. Photo: AP
China rejects US request for American warships to visit Hong Kong as protests rock city
- Amphibious dock landing ship USS Green Bay was expected to stop in Hong Kong on Saturday, while guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie planned port call in September
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Visitors pose for photos outside Apec Haus in Papua New Guinea in November, with the USS Green Bay anchored just offshore in Port Moresby. Photo: AP