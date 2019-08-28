Channels

The DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile will be a centrepiece of the parade. Photo: Handout
Military

China to show off advanced nuclear weapons in National Day parade and ‘send message to US about capabilities’

  • Military sources say the October 1 event in Beijing is intended to highlight its enhanced deterrent capabilities and show off advances of recent years
  • One analyst said the show of strength would be a ‘warning message’ to Washington in light of continuing tensions
Topic |   China's military weapons
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:25pm, 28 Aug, 2019

The J-20 stealth fighter is likely to be modified to serve on China’s next generation aircraft carriers. Photo: Xinhua
Military

China’s navy ‘set to pick J-20 stealth jets for its next generation carriers’

  • Military insiders say the aircraft appears to have beaten the FC-31 in the race to become the PLA Navy’s fighter of the future
  • A military source close said it would be almost impossible to develop both aircraft over the next few years given the risk of an economic downturn
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:49pm, 27 Aug, 2019

