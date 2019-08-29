Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

PLA military vehicles pass into Hong Kong at Huanggang Port in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Chinese military’s move into Hong Kong before sunrise ‘was routine annual rotation’

  • Photos show troops arriving in Hong Kong overnight
  • State media takes unusual step of reporting the rotation before it is complete
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:08am, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

PLA military vehicles pass into Hong Kong at Huanggang Port in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
Politics

Chinese army’s Hong Kong chief says troops are ready to protect nation’s sovereignty

  • Commander of People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison comments on Hong Kong for first time since protests against extradition bill began in June
  • Garrison releases three-minute propaganda video that includes anti-riot drills and refers to Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Su Xinqi  

Updated: 6:26pm, 2 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.