PLA military vehicles pass into Hong Kong at Huanggang Port in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese military’s move into Hong Kong before sunrise ‘was routine annual rotation’
- Photos show troops arriving in Hong Kong overnight
- State media takes unusual step of reporting the rotation before it is complete
The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison released a three-minute video on Wednesday, showing anti-terrorism and anti-riot drills. Photo: PLA Hong Kong garrison
Chinese army’s Hong Kong chief says troops are ready to protect nation’s sovereignty
- Commander of People’s Liberation Army’s Hong Kong garrison comments on Hong Kong for first time since protests against extradition bill began in June
- Garrison releases three-minute propaganda video that includes anti-riot drills and refers to Hong Kong
