SCMP
Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

A US MC-130J Commando tanker aircraft has flown along the “median line” in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, separating mainland China from the island of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Military

US warplane flies along dividing line between mainland China and Taiwan

  • Taipei says ‘nothing abnormal detected’ during Thursday’s flight
  • MC-130J tanker travelled from Okinawa base to Taiwan Strait before heading southeast to Bashi Strait
Topic |   Taiwan
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Aug, 2019

The US Senate still has to approve the sale of 66 F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan. Photo: Lockheed Martin
Military

American Viper jets a boost to Taiwan’s defences ‘but no game changer’ with China

  • The improved F-16 has a longer range and new features but it’s still not a challenge to Beijing’s land, sea and air forces, analysts say
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 11:07pm, 19 Aug, 2019

