US warplane flies along dividing line between mainland China and Taiwan

A US MC-130J Commando tanker aircraft has flown along the “median line” in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, separating mainland China from the island of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
- Taipei says ‘nothing abnormal detected’ during Thursday’s flight
- MC-130J tanker travelled from Okinawa base to Taiwan Strait before heading southeast to Bashi Strait
The US Senate still has to approve the sale of 66 F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan. Photo: Lockheed Martin
American Viper jets a boost to Taiwan’s defences ‘but no game changer’ with China
- The improved F-16 has a longer range and new features but it’s still not a challenge to Beijing’s land, sea and air forces, analysts say
