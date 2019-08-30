The People’s Armed Police stage a new drill featuring anti-riot exercises. Photo: Weibo
China’s paramilitary stages anti-riot drill near Hong Kong border
- Drill in Shenzhen features armed officers subduing ‘protesters’
- It takes place on the same day as the Chinese military’s rotation of its troops in Hong Kong
Topic | China military
The People’s Armed Police stage a new drill featuring anti-riot exercises. Photo: Weibo
PLA military vehicles pass into Hong Kong at Huanggang Port in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
PLA ‘ready to defend Hong Kong’ after morning arrival Beijing says is routine troop rotation
- Photos show troops arriving in the city before dawn, with military armoured vehicles exchanged for anti-riot types
- Armed helicopters from the Hong Kong Garrison’s air force then fly in during daylight
Topic | China military
PLA military vehicles pass into Hong Kong at Huanggang Port in the early hours of Thursday. Photo: Xinhua