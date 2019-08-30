Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an armed forces day speech on indigenous national defence at a ceremony in Taipei. Photo: AP
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen says US arms deals help ‘aggressively promote’ indigenous defence industry
- On Taiwan’s armed forces day, Tsai says homegrown submarine and jet trainer programmes are not just about sloganeering
- US expects Taipei’s defence budget to grow ‘commensurate with the threats’ it faces
Topic | Taiwan
A US MC-130J Commando tanker aircraft has flown along the “median line” in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, separating mainland China from the island of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
US warplane flies along dividing line between mainland China and Taiwan
- Taipei says ‘nothing abnormal detected’ during Thursday’s flight
- MC-130J tanker travelled from Okinawa base to Taiwan Strait before heading southeast to Bashi Strait
