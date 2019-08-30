Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an armed forces day speech on indigenous national defence at a ceremony in Taipei. Photo: AP
Military

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen says US arms deals help ‘aggressively promote’ indigenous defence industry

  • On Taiwan’s armed forces day, Tsai says homegrown submarine and jet trainer programmes are not just about sloganeering
  • US expects Taipei’s defence budget to grow ‘commensurate with the threats’ it faces
Topic |   Taiwan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:46pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen delivers an armed forces day speech on indigenous national defence at a ceremony in Taipei. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A US MC-130J Commando tanker aircraft has flown along the “median line” in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, separating mainland China from the island of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
Military

US warplane flies along dividing line between mainland China and Taiwan

  • Taipei says ‘nothing abnormal detected’ during Thursday’s flight
  • MC-130J tanker travelled from Okinawa base to Taiwan Strait before heading southeast to Bashi Strait
Topic |   Taiwan
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A US MC-130J Commando tanker aircraft has flown along the “median line” in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, separating mainland China from the island of Taiwan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.