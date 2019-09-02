A Chinese FC031 stealth fighter pictured during a test flight in November 2014. Photo: Xinhua
John Bolton accuses China of stealing F-35 technology to make a stealth fighter. Is this what he was talking about?
- US National Security Adviser recently said an unnamed Chinese fighter ‘looks a lot like the F-35 ... because it is the F-35’
- The PLA’s only active stealth fighter the J-20 looks rather different to its US counterpart, but the FC-31 prototype may be closer to the mark
