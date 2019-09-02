Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese FC031 stealth fighter pictured during a test flight in November 2014. Photo: Xinhua
Military

John Bolton accuses China of stealing F-35 technology to make a stealth fighter. Is this what he was talking about?

  • US National Security Adviser recently said an unnamed Chinese fighter ‘looks a lot like the F-35 ... because it is the F-35’
  • The PLA’s only active stealth fighter the J-20 looks rather different to its US counterpart, but the FC-31 prototype may be closer to the mark
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:08pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese FC031 stealth fighter pictured during a test flight in November 2014. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.