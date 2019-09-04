Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force released video of a flight of seven J-20 jets, suggesting China’s fifth-generation stealth fighter is in mass production. Photo: Xinhua
Military

PLA Air Force formation ‘a sign of stealth fighter mass production’ in China

  • Footage is part of series to mark 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China
  • Flight of seven J-20s is shot in an arms race with US and its F-35 Lightning
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:02pm, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The People’s Liberation Army Air Force released video of a flight of seven J-20 jets, suggesting China’s fifth-generation stealth fighter is in mass production. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.