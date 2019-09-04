The People’s Liberation Army Air Force released video of a flight of seven J-20 jets, suggesting China’s fifth-generation stealth fighter is in mass production. Photo: Xinhua
PLA Air Force formation ‘a sign of stealth fighter mass production’ in China
- Footage is part of series to mark 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China
- Flight of seven J-20s is shot in an arms race with US and its F-35 Lightning
