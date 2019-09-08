Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Onlookers gather on a pedestrian bridge to catch a glimpse of preparations for a military parade in Beijing on Saturday. Many of the streets in the central part of China's capital were shut down overnight on Saturday for a rehearsal for what is expected to be a large military parade on October 1 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Communist China. Photo: AP
Military

Central Beijing locked down as Chinese military practices for huge October 1 parade

  • Security forces blocked access to residences with views of the Avenue of Eternal Peace, ordering several foreign media outlets in the area to leave their offices for the weekend
  • Other rehearsals are expected each weekend leading up to October 1, leaving residents facing the same restrictions
Topic |   China military
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:47am, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Onlookers gather on a pedestrian bridge to catch a glimpse of preparations for a military parade in Beijing on Saturday. Many of the streets in the central part of China's capital were shut down overnight on Saturday for a rehearsal for what is expected to be a large military parade on October 1 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Communist China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.