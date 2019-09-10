Channels

China has built a drone network in the South China Sea to watch over the islands and reefs in the highly disputed region. Photo: Weixin
Military

Beijing deploys drones for South China Sea surveillance

  • Air and land system steps up monitoring of contested area
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Sep, 2019

China has built a drone network in the South China Sea to watch over the islands and reefs in the highly disputed region. Photo: Weixin
India and Russia have agreed to launch a maritime route that would partly go through the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

India challenging China’s influence in the South China Sea with outreach to Russia and other regional powers, analysts say

  • India and Russia have agreed to launch a maritime route that would partly go through the hotly contested waters
  • Traditional security allies also could ramp up their military and technological collaboration
Topic |   China-India relations
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 10:27pm, 8 Sep, 2019

India and Russia have agreed to launch a maritime route that would partly go through the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
