China has built a drone network in the South China Sea to watch over the islands and reefs in the highly disputed region. Photo: Weixin
Beijing deploys drones for South China Sea surveillance
- Air and land system steps up monitoring of contested area
Topic | South China Sea
India and Russia have agreed to launch a maritime route that would partly go through the hotly contested waters of the South China Sea. Photo: EPA
India challenging China’s influence in the South China Sea with outreach to Russia and other regional powers, analysts say
- India and Russia have agreed to launch a maritime route that would partly go through the hotly contested waters
- Traditional security allies also could ramp up their military and technological collaboration
Topic | China-India relations
